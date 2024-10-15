Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH) Short Interest Update

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,380,000 shares, a growth of 33.5% from the September 15th total of 4,030,000 shares. Approximately 16.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 655,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.2 days.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down from $80.00) on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.56.

LBPH traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,509,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,559. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.38 and a beta of 1.22. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $59.12.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.10). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.65) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Longboard Pharmaceuticals will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Randall Kaye sold 16,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.73, for a total value of $578,844.91. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 17,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,361.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 96.0% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 942,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,356,000 after buying an additional 461,576 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $914,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $310,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,217,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,910,000 after purchasing an additional 591,013 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 92,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 23,774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and transformative medicines for neurological diseases. The company develops bexicaserin (LP352), which has completed Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of seizures associated with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

