LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Receives $271.69 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $278.23.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LPLA. Barclays cut their price objective on LPL Financial from $313.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $261.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $325.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on LPL Financial from $326.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on LPL Financial from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ LPLA opened at $249.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. LPL Financial has a 12-month low of $187.19 and a 12-month high of $289.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $220.73 and a 200 day moving average of $248.32.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.22. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 52.14% and a net margin of 8.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.94 EPS. LPL Financial’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that LPL Financial will post 15.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.06%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPLA. DGS Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of LPL Financial by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 74.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 5,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 6,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC raised its position in LPL Financial by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

