Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.71.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LCID. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Monday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Tuesday, October 8th.

In other news, SVP Eric Bach sold 89,959 shares of Lucid Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total value of $282,471.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,028,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,368,761.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning boosted its position in Lucid Group by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 224,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 78,839 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in Lucid Group by 128.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 64,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 35,962 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in Lucid Group by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 34,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 6,771 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Lucid Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Lucid Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

LCID stock opened at $3.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.96. Lucid Group has a 1 year low of $2.29 and a 1 year high of $5.38. The firm has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.10.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.02). Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 390.39% and a negative return on equity of 55.35%. The company had revenue of $200.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. Lucid Group’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Lucid Group will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

