LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Raised to Strong-Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, TD Cowen raised shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Stock Down 2.4 %

About LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne

Shares of LVMUY stock opened at $139.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $142.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.37. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 12 month low of $131.16 and a 12 month high of $191.63.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury goods company worldwide. The company offers wines, and spirits under the domaine des Lambrays, Château d'Yquem, Dom Pérignon, Ruinart, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot, Château Galoupet, Ardbeg, Château Cheval Blanc, Glenmorangie, Krug, Mercier, Chandon, Joseph Phelps, Newton Vineyard, Cloudy Bay, Belvedere, Colgin Cellars,Terrazas de los Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Cheval des Andes, Woodinville, Ao Yun, Clos19, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Eminente brands; and fashion and leather products under the Loewe, Moynat, Louis Vuitton, Berluti, RIMOWA, Patou, Loro Piana, FENDI, Celine, Christian Dior, Emilio Pucci, Givenchy, Kenzo, and Marc Jacobs brands.

