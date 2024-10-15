LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Sold by SWS Partners

SWS Partners lessened its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 29.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,939 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 9,739 shares during the period. SWS Partners’ holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $2,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 155.9% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 261 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Matrix Trust Co bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 311.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock traded down $1.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,215,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,823,257. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.35. The company has a market capitalization of $30.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $88.46 and a 1 year high of $107.02.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.44 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LYB. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $106.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $117.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.40.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

