Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN) Short Interest Up 31.1% in September

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 80,500 shares, an increase of 31.1% from the September 15th total of 61,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund by 130.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,470 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 15,556 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund by 83.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,929 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 17,206 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its position in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 42,910 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Finally, World Equity Group Inc. raised its stake in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 90,746 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter.

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund Price Performance

MCN stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.08. 33,382 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,877. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.21. Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund has a twelve month low of $6.71 and a twelve month high of $7.72.

About Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Madison Investment Holdings, Inc It is managed by Madison Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

