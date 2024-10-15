Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MDGL. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $405.00 to $360.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a neutral rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $382.00 to $371.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $381.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $343.83.

Shares of MDGL stock opened at $215.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 8.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $234.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $244.91. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $119.76 and a 52 week high of $299.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of -8.45 and a beta of -0.44.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($7.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($7.55) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $14.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 146280.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($4.69) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -27.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Madrigal Pharmaceuticals news, CEO William John Sibold sold 6,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.83, for a total transaction of $1,551,490.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,626,927.21. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDGL. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1,633.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 36.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 5,225.0% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 213 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $68,000. 98.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.

