Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Updates Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.050-1.070 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.020. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Main Street Capital in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.40.

Shares of NYSE:MAIN opened at $51.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.49. Main Street Capital has a 52 week low of $37.70 and a 52 week high of $52.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.01. The company had revenue of $132.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.62 million. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 87.58% and a return on equity of 14.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Research analysts predict that Main Street Capital will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.66%. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is 53.65%.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

