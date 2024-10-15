Maker Price Tops $1,404.09 on Exchanges (MKR)

Maker (MKR) traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 14th. During the last seven days, Maker has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. One Maker token can currently be bought for approximately $1,404.09 or 0.02119006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Maker has a market cap of $1.22 billion and approximately $86.61 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Maker

Maker’s genesis date was August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 901,561 tokens and its circulating supply is 871,128 tokens. The Reddit community for Maker is https://reddit.com/r/makerdao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maker’s official Twitter account is @makerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Maker is makerdao.com.

Buying and Selling Maker

According to CryptoCompare, “MakerDAO is a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) and open-source project on the Ethereum blockchain, created in 2014. Its governance token, MKR, is used by people around the world to manage the Maker Protocol and its financial risks. MKR voting power is proportional to the amount of MKR a voter stakes in the voting contract, DSChief. Maker Protocol enables users to create currency and is governed by MKR holders deciding on key parameters (stability fees, collateral types/rates, etc.) The Maker Protocol is the first DeFi application to earn significant adoption. The Maker Foundation is part of the global Maker community and works towards decentralizing the project.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

