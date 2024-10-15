Manta Network 1-Day Volume Reaches $49.96 Million (MANTA)

Manta Network (MANTA) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. One Manta Network token can currently be purchased for $0.83 or 0.00001251 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Manta Network has traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. Manta Network has a market capitalization of $313.46 million and $49.96 million worth of Manta Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Manta Network Token Profile

Manta Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 379,044,831 tokens. Manta Network’s official website is manta.network. Manta Network’s official message board is mantanetwork.medium.com. Manta Network’s official Twitter account is @mantanetwork.

Buying and Selling Manta Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Manta Network (MANTA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Manta Pacific platform. Manta Network has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 379,044,831.45 in circulation. The last known price of Manta Network is 0.80863072 USD and is up 2.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 128 active market(s) with $55,613,330.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://manta.network/.”

