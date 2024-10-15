Mantle 24 Hour Volume Reaches $81.10 Million (MNT)

Mantle (MNT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 15th. Mantle has a market cap of $2.07 billion and $81.10 million worth of Mantle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Mantle has traded up 5.7% against the dollar. One Mantle token can now be bought for approximately $0.63 or 0.00000942 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Mantle

Mantle’s total supply is 6,219,316,795 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,266,841,707 tokens. The official message board for Mantle is www.mantle.xyz/blog. The official website for Mantle is www.mantle.xyz. Mantle’s official Twitter account is @0xmantle.

Mantle Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mantle (MNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Mantle has a current supply of 6,219,316,794.99 with 3,266,841,707.8368406 in circulation. The last known price of Mantle is 0.63068199 USD and is up 2.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 93 active market(s) with $79,282,847.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mantle.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mantle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mantle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mantle using one of the exchanges listed above.

