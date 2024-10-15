Martin Midstream Partners (MMLP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $184.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.91 million. Martin Midstream Partners had a net margin of 0.90% and a negative return on equity of 10.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect Martin Midstream Partners to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Martin Midstream Partners Stock Up 0.3 %

Martin Midstream Partners stock opened at $4.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.44 and a beta of 2.12. Martin Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $2.04 and a 52-week high of $4.13.

Martin Midstream Partners Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. Martin Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Martin Midstream Partners in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About Martin Midstream Partners

Martin Midstream Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, provides terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging services for petroleum products and by-products primarily in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Specialty Products.

Featured Articles

