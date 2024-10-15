MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) Receives $19.20 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.20.

MCFT has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded MasterCraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a report on Friday, August 30th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a research note on Friday, August 30th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.

MasterCraft Boat stock opened at $17.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.99. MasterCraft Boat has a 52-week low of $16.23 and a 52-week high of $24.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.61.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $67.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.10 million. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that MasterCraft Boat will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 2.8% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 963,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,185,000 after acquiring an additional 26,077 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 13.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 714,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,484,000 after acquiring an additional 82,509 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 590,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,360,000 after purchasing an additional 59,200 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 14.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 395,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,468,000 after acquiring an additional 51,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 381,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,048,000 after purchasing an additional 97,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through MasterCraft, Crest, and Aviara segments. The MasterCraft segment produces premium recreational performance sport boats primarily used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and general recreational boating.

