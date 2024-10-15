McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Acquired by VitalStone Financial LLC

VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 148.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 311 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 186 shares during the quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,471,007 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,542,550,000 after buying an additional 2,193,769 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth $348,206,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,565,398 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,005,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,534 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth $110,321,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,123,132 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $308,878,000 after acquiring an additional 403,958 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, September 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $312.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.50.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $310.05 on Tuesday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $243.53 and a 1 year high of $310.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $291.04 and its 200-day moving average is $272.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.73.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 178.68% and a net margin of 32.25%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.77 per share. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.10%.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.70, for a total transaction of $316,992.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,632,712.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.70, for a total transaction of $316,992.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,632,712.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 11,727 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.03, for a total transaction of $3,518,451.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,966,996.55. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,751 shares of company stock valued at $9,493,973 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

