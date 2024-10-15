MDB Capital (NASDAQ:MDBH) versus Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) Head to Head Survey

MDB Capital (NASDAQ:MDBH – Get Free Report) and Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for MDB Capital and Walker & Dunlop, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MDB Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Walker & Dunlop 0 2 0 1 2.67

Walker & Dunlop has a consensus price target of $111.00, indicating a potential downside of 2.04%. Given Walker & Dunlop’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Walker & Dunlop is more favorable than MDB Capital.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MDB Capital N/A -56.19% -48.57% Walker & Dunlop 8.41% 9.65% 4.10%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.3% of MDB Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.0% of Walker & Dunlop shares are held by institutional investors. 5.5% of Walker & Dunlop shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MDB Capital and Walker & Dunlop”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MDB Capital $1.30 million 221.14 -$6.97 million ($2.53) -2.65 Walker & Dunlop $1.04 billion 3.68 $107.36 million $2.74 41.50

Walker & Dunlop has higher revenue and earnings than MDB Capital. MDB Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Walker & Dunlop, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Walker & Dunlop beats MDB Capital on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MDB Capital

MDB Capital Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates as a broker-dealer. The company operates through two segments, Broker Dealer & Intellectual Property Service, and Technology Development. The Broker Dealer & Intellectual Property Service segment operates as a full-service broker dealer that focuses on conducting private and public securities offerings, as well as providing research services for investment banking due diligence. The Technology Development segment engages in the synthetic biology technology development business. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Addison, Texas.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc., through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. It operates through three segments: Capital Markets, Servicing & Asset Management, and Corporate. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, and small-balance loans. It also provides finance for multifamily, manufactured housing communities, student housing, affordable housing, and senior housing properties under the Fannie Mae's DUS program; and construction and permanent loans to developers and owners of multifamily housing, affordable housing, senior housing, and healthcare facilities. In addition, the company acts as a debt broker to work with life insurance companies, banks, and other institutional lenders to find debt and/or equity solution for the borrowers' needs; and offers property sales brokerage services to owners and developers of multifamily properties, and commercial real estate and multifamily property appraisals for various investors. Further, it provides multifamily appraisal and valuation services; and real estate-related investment banking and advisory services, including housing market research. Additionally, the company offers servicing and asset-managing the portfolio of loans; originates loans through its principal lending and investing activities; and manages third-party capital invested in tax credit equity funds focused on the LIHTC sector and other commercial real estate sectors. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

