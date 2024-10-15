MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Buys 3,811 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 252.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,321 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,811 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BURL. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 20.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 3.4% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 9.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.5% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 6.5% during the second quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter.

Burlington Stores Stock Performance

NYSE BURL opened at $251.27 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $264.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.03 and a 12-month high of $282.49. The firm has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.09, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.64.

Insider Transactions at Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 47.43%. Burlington Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul Sullivan sold 1,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.05, for a total transaction of $472,370.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,048,230.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Burlington Stores news, Director Paul Sullivan sold 1,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.05, for a total value of $472,370.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,393 shares in the company, valued at $2,048,230.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total transaction of $126,152.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 61,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,809,190.59. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,283 shares of company stock worth $619,599. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Burlington Stores from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $279.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.94.

Burlington Stores Profile



Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

