MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Buys 955 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Viking Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Nutrien in the third quarter worth $96,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 4.3% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 564,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,139,000 after acquiring an additional 23,117 shares during the period. Advocate Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advocate Group LLC now owns 134,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Nutrien by 88.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 30,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 14,434 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NTR shares. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Nutrien from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a report on Friday, September 20th. Hsbc Global Res lowered Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Nutrien from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nutrien presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

Shares of NYSE NTR opened at $48.54 on Tuesday. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1-year low of $44.65 and a 1-year high of $62.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.15. Nutrien had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The business had revenue of $10.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.32%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

