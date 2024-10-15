MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Buys New Shares in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,731 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 9.0% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 57,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after buying an additional 4,720 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 36.0% during the third quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,670 shares of the bank’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 27,643 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares during the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 27,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,902 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BK opened at $76.51 on Tuesday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $39.66 and a twelve month high of $76.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.08.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.08. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.52%.

In other news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $961,650.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 173,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,150,652.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.69.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

