MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Has $162,000 Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH decreased its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 93.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 849 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,360 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DHI. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $265,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 242,192 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,808,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth about $253,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $700,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 125.4% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 6,086 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 30,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $187.11 on Tuesday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.08 and a 12 month high of $199.85. The firm has a market cap of $61.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $185.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.99.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The construction company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.35. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The business had revenue of $9.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.90 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 18th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DHI shares. JMP Securities boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $178.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $168.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $141.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $200.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.33.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

