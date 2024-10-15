MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Increases Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 703.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,118 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.3% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 234,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,535,000 after buying an additional 9,608 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,005,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $175,538,000 after purchasing an additional 145,328 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 60.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 174,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,909,000 after acquiring an additional 65,512 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 185.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 316,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,124,000 after purchasing an additional 205,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 454.5% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,256,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $244,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,741 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $255.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.65.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.44, for a total transaction of $251,328.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 158,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,233,101.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Texas Instruments news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total value of $1,626,480.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at $2,473,238.94. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.44, for a total value of $251,328.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,233,101.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,558 shares of company stock valued at $3,255,323. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $208.66 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $202.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.79. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $139.48 and a 12-month high of $214.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $189.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.55, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.98.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The business’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $1.36 per share. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.87%.

About Texas Instruments

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.