MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Increases Stock Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 320.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,129 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 56.4% in the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Marvell Technology in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on MRVL. Bank of America upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. TD Cowen raised shares of Marvell Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.62.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.75, for a total value of $100,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,559,637.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.75, for a total value of $100,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,559,637.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ford Tamer sold 92,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total value of $6,822,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 351,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,044,472.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,650,465 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Stock Up 5.0 %

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $77.68 on Tuesday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.07 and a 1 year high of $85.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.30 and its 200-day moving average is $69.98. The stock has a market cap of $67.24 billion, a PE ratio of -68.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.45.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 18.30% and a positive return on equity of 4.31%. Marvell Technology’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -21.24%.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Featured Stories

