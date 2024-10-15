MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Purchases 557 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,261 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 557 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in NIKE were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,044,821 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $10,342,012,000 after purchasing an additional 501,792 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,049,294 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $832,785,000 after acquiring an additional 571,544 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,859,580 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $832,623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775,510 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,025,616 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $454,151,000 after purchasing an additional 52,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Longview Partners Guernsey LTD bought a new stake in NIKE during the first quarter valued at about $533,533,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $4,093,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,031,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,435,628. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $4,093,986.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,031,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,435,628. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $8,026,700.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,419,507.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on NIKE from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.56.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $81.60 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.49. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.75 and a 1 year high of $123.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.18. NIKE had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 39.84%. The business had revenue of $11.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 39.68%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

