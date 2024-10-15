MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Purchases Shares of 6,251 Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,024,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMI. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Cummins during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new position in Cummins during the second quarter worth $28,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Cummins in the second quarter valued at $29,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Cummins during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in Cummins by 258.5% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cummins Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $338.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $212.80 and a 1 year high of $338.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $309.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $293.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.33 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 5.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 19.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CMI shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Cummins from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Cummins from $349.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on Cummins from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $311.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,780 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.35, for a total transaction of $1,435,673.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,269,205.55. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,780 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.35, for a total transaction of $1,435,673.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,269,205.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 24,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.24, for a total value of $7,474,820.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,870,722.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

