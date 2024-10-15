MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Reduces Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH cut its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,619 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 8,065 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $2,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 4,392 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 62.3% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 25,007 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 9,596 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.5% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 44,916 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on IFF. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.43.

International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance

IFF opened at $105.14 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $26.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.76, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.22. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.21 and a twelve month high of $105.96.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 20.82%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -16.38%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

