MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Sells 7,967 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lessened its position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 53.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,967 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in Zscaler by 436.8% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 103.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zscaler stock opened at $196.74 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $179.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -385.76 and a beta of 0.82. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.60 and a fifty-two week high of $259.61.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.09. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 3.46% and a negative net margin of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $592.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. Zscaler’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ZS shares. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Zscaler from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Zscaler from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.97.

In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 1,435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.70, for a total value of $260,739.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 105,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,224,950.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.28, for a total value of $488,490.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 361,432 shares in the company, valued at $61,906,072.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 1,435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.70, for a total value of $260,739.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 105,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,224,950.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,502 shares of company stock valued at $5,256,651 over the last 90 days. 19.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

