MELD (MELD) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $58.36 Million

MELD (MELD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 14th. One MELD token can currently be bought for $0.0146 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, MELD has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. MELD has a total market cap of $58.36 million and $1.05 million worth of MELD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About MELD

MELD was first traded on February 1st, 2022. MELD’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,999,996,405 tokens. MELD’s official Twitter account is @onmeld and its Facebook page is accessible here. MELD’s official message board is medium.com/onmeld. MELD’s official website is www.meld.com. The Reddit community for MELD is https://reddit.com/r/meld_labs/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling MELD

According to CryptoCompare, “MELD (MELD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. MELD has a current supply of 4,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MELD is 0.01448645 USD and is up 2.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $1,104,391.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meld.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MELD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

