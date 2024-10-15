Members Trust Co Cuts Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Members Trust Co lowered its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,078 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 856 shares during the quarter. Members Trust Co’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 498.2% during the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 335 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of SBUX stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,518,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,460,970. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.52. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.55 and a fifty-two week high of $107.66. The firm has a market cap of $108.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. DZ Bank downgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp purchased 380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $91.50 per share, with a total value of $34,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,316,143. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp acquired 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $91.50 per share, with a total value of $34,770.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,316,143. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,057,327.62. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

