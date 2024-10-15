Members Trust Co Has $11.45 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Members Trust Co reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 70.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 144,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345,051 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 0.0% of Members Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Members Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $11,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCSH. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,028.6% in the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $57,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.82. 1,089,710 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,664,197. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.43 and a 52-week high of $79.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.79.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.2627 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

