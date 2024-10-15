Members Trust Co Has $518,000 Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Members Trust Co cut its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. Members Trust Co’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DUK. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 69.6% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 41.9% during the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DUK shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.85.

Duke Energy Stock Up 1.8 %

Duke Energy stock traded up $2.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.21. 1,817,695 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,031,134. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.46 and its 200 day moving average is $106.16. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $85.79 and a 52 week high of $118.31. The company has a market capitalization of $90.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.16. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 14.29%. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.045 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.03%.

Insider Activity at Duke Energy

In related news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total transaction of $61,365.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,259,617.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

