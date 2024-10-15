Members Trust Co Lowers Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Members Trust Co cut its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,570 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 905 shares during the quarter. Members Trust Co’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EPD. Blackstone Inc. increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 6.3% during the first quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 23,533,643 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $686,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391,370 shares during the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1,368.4% during the first quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,468,440 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,440 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 24.5% during the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 5,089,794 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $148,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 160,136.7% during the second quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 767,534 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $22,243,000 after purchasing an additional 767,055 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.8% during the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 16,221,236 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $470,091,000 after purchasing an additional 741,237 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on EPD. StockNews.com lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE EPD traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,205,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,312,043. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $25.61 and a 1 year high of $30.05. The stock has a market cap of $63.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $13.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.23 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 20.13%. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.35%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.