Members Trust Co Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Members Trust Co lessened its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Members Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $268.51. 333,001 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 559,457. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $194.79 and a fifty-two week high of $270.20. The company has a market capitalization of $69.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $256.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.34.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

