Members Trust Co Sells 190 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Members Trust Co trimmed its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Members Trust Co’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at $293,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 16,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,173,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the period. GenWealth Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 5.8% in the first quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 42,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC now owns 88,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 18,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $7.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $490.39. 23,402,246 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,165,098. The business has a 50-day moving average of $473.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $463.77. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $342.35 and a 12-month high of $503.52.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.677 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

