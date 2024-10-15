Members Trust Co Sells 38,142 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Members Trust Co trimmed its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,441,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,142 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 0.0% of Members Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Members Trust Co owned about 0.52% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $119,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHY. Guidance Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 3,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,316.2% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,490,000 after acquiring an additional 6,493 shares during the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,459,000. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,287,000. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,087,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,093,962. The firm has a market cap of $22.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $80.67 and a 52-week high of $83.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.81 and a 200 day moving average of $81.98.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.2883 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

