Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target Increased to $663.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $590.00 to $663.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Pivotal Research began coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $780.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $545.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $613.46.

Shares of META opened at $590.42 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $540.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $506.41. Meta Platforms has a twelve month low of $279.40 and a twelve month high of $602.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The social networking company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.46. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 34.34%. The firm had revenue of $39.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms will post 21.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.49%.

In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.86, for a total transaction of $195,642.32. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 5,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,835,389.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.89, for a total value of $533,850.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,197 shares in the company, valued at $20,172,468.33. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.86, for a total transaction of $195,642.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 5,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,835,389.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 249,826 shares of company stock worth $131,791,613. Corporate insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of META. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 34,597,001 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $16,799,612,000 after purchasing an additional 4,379,826 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,867,398 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,733,731,000 after buying an additional 2,748,620 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth about $595,152,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth about $515,383,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Meta Platforms by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 187,180,393 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $90,891,055,000 after buying an additional 831,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

