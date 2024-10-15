Metagenomi (NASDAQ:MGX) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Metagenomi (NASDAQ:MGX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $7.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 258.97% from the stock’s current price.

MGX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Metagenomi in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Metagenomi from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Metagenomi presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

Metagenomi Price Performance

Shares of MGX opened at $1.95 on Tuesday. Metagenomi has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $12.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.95.

Metagenomi (NASDAQ:MGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $20.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Metagenomi will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Metagenomi

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resolute Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Metagenomi in the first quarter valued at $106,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Metagenomi in the 1st quarter worth about $1,894,000. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Metagenomi during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,407,000. Hhlr Advisors LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Metagenomi in the first quarter valued at about $8,205,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Metagenomi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,165,000.

About Metagenomi

Metagenomi, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops therapeutics for patients using metagenomics-derived genome editing toolbox in the United States. The company's genome editing toolbox includes programmable nucleases, base editors, and RNA and DNA-mediated integration systems, such as prime editing systems and clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeat-associated transposases.

