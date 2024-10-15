MetaMUI (MMUI) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $18.44 Million

MetaMUI (MMUI) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. One MetaMUI coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0391 or 0.00000060 BTC on exchanges. MetaMUI has a total market capitalization of $18.44 million and $227,587.26 worth of MetaMUI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MetaMUI has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MetaMUI alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000078 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $169.19 or 0.00258207 BTC.

MetaMUI Profile

MetaMUI launched on January 3rd, 2021. MetaMUI’s total supply is 984,596,928 coins and its circulating supply is 472,096,928 coins. MetaMUI’s official Twitter account is @muicommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MetaMUI is sovereignwallet.network. The official message board for MetaMUI is medium.com/sovereignwallet-blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Identity-based meta blockchain for metamorphic digital currencies and tokenized securities

This report is closely related to the recent and growing literature on CBDCs. A strand of this literature focuses on the impossibility Trilemma in solving the CDBC design: identity, privacy, and programmability; as well as the current CBDC implementation-related issues, and how the identity-based blockchain of MetaMUI can solve these problems.

[Telegram](https://t.me/muicommunity)[Medium](https://sovereignwallet.medium.com/)

[Whitepaper](https://sovereignwallet-network.github.io/whitepaper/MetaMUI-Blockchain-White-Paper.pdf)”

Buying and Selling MetaMUI

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMUI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetaMUI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MetaMUI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MetaMUI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetaMUI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.