Michael S. Ryan Inc. Has $466,000 Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Michael S. Ryan Inc. trimmed its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,110 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines makes up 0.3% of Michael S. Ryan Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Michael S. Ryan Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in International Business Machines by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,152,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,833,642,000 after buying an additional 5,546,855 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 4.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,487,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,467,974,000 after purchasing an additional 330,694 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 6.4% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,366,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,274,074,000 after purchasing an additional 444,698 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in International Business Machines by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,796,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $829,431,000 after purchasing an additional 304,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 151.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,515,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $671,352,000 after buying an additional 2,118,165 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IBM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on International Business Machines from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of International Business Machines to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. DZ Bank cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.41.

Shares of IBM opened at $235.26 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $208.71 and its 200 day moving average is $187.93. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $135.87 and a 12-month high of $236.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market cap of $216.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.70.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.27. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 40.59%. The firm had revenue of $15.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.65%.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

