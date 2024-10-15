Michael S. Ryan Inc. Purchases 135 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Michael S. Ryan Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,476 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF makes up about 2.3% of Michael S. Ryan Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Michael S. Ryan Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 43,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,080,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $300,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 36,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 32,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after acquiring an additional 32,760 shares during the period. Finally, Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of SLYG stock opened at $93.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.65 and its 200 day moving average is $88.08. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $68.64 and a 1-year high of $96.17. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.