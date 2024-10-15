Michael S. Ryan Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,029 T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Michael S. Ryan Inc. acquired a new position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,029 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 143.1% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 141 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 75.8% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Jon Freier sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.87, for a total transaction of $1,818,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 162,628 shares in the company, valued at $29,577,154.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Deeanne King sold 15,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $2,933,030.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,588 shares in the company, valued at $6,761,720. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jon Freier sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.87, for a total transaction of $1,818,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 162,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,577,154.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 306,492 shares of company stock worth $60,161,906. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

TMUS stock opened at $215.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $253.01 billion, a PE ratio of 29.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.85 and a 12 month high of $216.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $200.96 and its 200 day moving average is $181.71.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.22. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm had revenue of $19.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is an increase from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.89%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TMUS. Scotiabank upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $215.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $202.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.36.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

