MicroSectors Energy -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:WTID) Trading Up 8.1% – Here’s What Happened

MicroSectors Energy -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:WTID – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 8.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.70 and last traded at $17.70. Approximately 460 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 1,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.38.

MicroSectors Energy -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.38.

MicroSectors Energy -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN Company Profile

The MicroSectors Energy 3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs (WTID) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MicroSectors Energy index. The fund is an exchange-traded note that tracks 3x the daily inverse price movements of an index of US-listed energy and oil companies, selected and weighted by liquidity.

