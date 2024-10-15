MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Price Target Raised to $225.00 at Barclays

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $173.00 to $225.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on MSTR. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $194.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $185.00 to $173.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $187.50 to $215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $183.50 to $193.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $208.75.

MicroStrategy Price Performance

NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $201.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $35.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.10 and a beta of 3.11. MicroStrategy has a 12-month low of $32.10 and a 12-month high of $227.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $146.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.54.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $111.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.99 million. MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 14.72% and a negative net margin of 43.69%. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share.

Insider Buying and Selling at MicroStrategy

In other MicroStrategy news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.20, for a total value of $423,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $912,152. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.20, for a total transaction of $423,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,152. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Phong Le sold 48,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.40, for a total transaction of $6,612,665.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,518. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,838 shares of company stock valued at $13,950,265 over the last 90 days. 13.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MicroStrategy

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSTR. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in MicroStrategy by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in MicroStrategy by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,072 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,835,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in MicroStrategy by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,151,977 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $727,612,000 after purchasing an additional 24,997 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in MicroStrategy by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 124 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

