Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Rodman & Renshaw assumed coverage on shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.48 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.82 million, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 19.13, a quick ratio of 19.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.46 and its 200 day moving average is $1.53. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $3.52.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. Equities research analysts forecast that Milestone Pharmaceuticals will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lion Point Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lion Point Capital LP now owns 2,340,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 177.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of cardiovascular medicines. The company's lead product candidate is etripamil, a novel and potent calcium channel blocker, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation and rapid ventricular rate.

