Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Leerink Partnrs

Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

MNMD has been the topic of several other research reports. Leerink Partners started coverage on Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Roth Capital raised shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.38.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Price Performance

MNMD stock opened at $5.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $417.58 million, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 2.52. Mind Medicine has a 12 month low of $2.41 and a 12 month high of $12.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.67. The company has a current ratio of 5.92, a quick ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.18). Equities research analysts anticipate that Mind Medicine will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Mind Medicine (MindMed)

In other Mind Medicine (MindMed) news, CEO Robert Barrow sold 19,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total transaction of $118,230.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 545,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,263,716.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Mind Medicine (MindMed) news, CEO Robert Barrow sold 19,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total value of $118,230.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,263,716.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dan Karlin sold 6,871 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total transaction of $41,088.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 344,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,061,042.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,994 shares of company stock valued at $173,384 over the last ninety days. 2.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mind Medicine (MindMed)

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Wealth Alliance purchased a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the third quarter worth $93,000. 27.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders. The company’s lead product candidates include MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and MM-402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine, which is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder.

Featured Stories

