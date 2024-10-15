Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Minerals Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:MTX opened at $77.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.11 and its 200-day moving average is $78.02. Minerals Technologies has a 1-year low of $49.50 and a 1-year high of $90.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.96 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.05. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The firm had revenue of $541.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Minerals Technologies will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Minerals Technologies Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.84%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTX. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies in the second quarter worth $52,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 1,857.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Minerals Technologies by 585.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various mineral, mineral-based, and related systems and services. The company operates through two segments, Consumer & Specialties, and Engineered Solutions segments. The Consumer & Specialties segment offers household and personal care products, such as pet litter, personal care, fabric care, edible oil and other fluid purification, animal health, and agricultural products; and specialty additives products, including precipitated calcium carbonate and ground calcium carbonate products that are used in the paper, paperboard, and fiber based packaging industries, as well as automotive, construction, and table and food applications.

