MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) Short Interest Update

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,280,000 shares, a decline of 25.3% from the September 15th total of 5,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of MINISO Group by 5.3% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 379,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,229,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of MINISO Group by 9.1% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in MINISO Group during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in MINISO Group by 138.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,113,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,229,000 after purchasing an additional 645,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sylebra Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of MINISO Group by 96.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 1,831,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,917,000 after purchasing an additional 898,373 shares in the last quarter. 17.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MINISO Group stock traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.94. 1,417,284 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,840,043. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. MINISO Group has a one year low of $12.51 and a one year high of $28.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.22.

MINISO Group ( NYSE:MNSO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 30th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. MINISO Group had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The company had revenue of $555.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.54 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that MINISO Group will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.274 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. MINISO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.06%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of MINISO Group in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (down from $27.00) on shares of MINISO Group in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of MINISO Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Bank of America downgraded MINISO Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on MINISO Group in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.80 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.90.

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products and pop toy products in China, Asia, the United States, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

