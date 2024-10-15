Mirvac Group (OTCMKTS:MRVGF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Mirvac Group (OTCMKTS:MRVGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,452,800 shares, an increase of 28.3% from the September 15th total of 5,029,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 393.5 days.
Mirvac Group Price Performance
Shares of MRVGF remained flat at $1.46 during trading hours on Tuesday. Mirvac Group has a twelve month low of $0.98 and a twelve month high of $1.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.35.
About Mirvac Group
