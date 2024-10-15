Mirvac Group (OTCMKTS:MRVGF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Mirvac Group (OTCMKTS:MRVGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,452,800 shares, an increase of 28.3% from the September 15th total of 5,029,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 393.5 days.

Shares of MRVGF remained flat at $1.46 during trading hours on Tuesday. Mirvac Group has a twelve month low of $0.98 and a twelve month high of $1.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.35.

Founded in 1972, Mirvac is an Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) top 50 company with an integrated asset creation and curation capability. For more than 50 years, we've dedicated ourselves to creating extraordinary urban places and experiences. We have over $35 billion of assets under management, together with a $12 billion commercial and mixed use development pipeline, and a $17 billion residential development pipeline, enabling us to deliver innovative and high-quality property for our customers, while driving long-term value for our securityholders.

