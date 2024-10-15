Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELY) Short Interest Down 24.9% in September

Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,500 shares, a drop of 24.9% from the September 15th total of 40,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 117,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Mitsubishi Electric stock remained flat at $32.54 on Tuesday. 74,298 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,788. Mitsubishi Electric has a 12-month low of $22.54 and a 12-month high of $38.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.04.

About Mitsubishi Electric

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells electrical and electronic equipment worldwide. The company operates through: Infrastructure, Industry Mobility, Life, Business Platform, Semiconductor and Device, and Others segments. It offers turbine generators, nuclear power plant and power electronics equipment, motors, transformers, circuit breakers, gas insulated switchgears, switch controls, surveillance-system control and security systems, transmission and distribution ICT systems, display devices, locomotive and rolling stock electrical equipment, wireless and wired communications systems, network camera systems, elevators, escalators, building security and management systems, and others.

