MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,850,000 shares, a decrease of 24.2% from the September 15th total of 2,440,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 940,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on MKSI. Mizuho raised MKS Instruments to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 250 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total transaction of $30,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,404.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Edward Williams sold 1,800 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.71, for a total value of $213,678.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,543.23. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,575 shares of company stock worth $303,660. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MKSI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,892,941 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $709,077,000 after acquiring an additional 39,045 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 143.1% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,141,676 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $282,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,792 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in MKS Instruments by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 911,243 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $121,195,000 after purchasing an additional 10,079 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its holdings in MKS Instruments by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 620,063 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $82,468,000 after buying an additional 30,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 41.2% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 432,858 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $56,523,000 after buying an additional 126,200 shares during the period. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKS Instruments Stock Performance

MKS Instruments stock traded down $8.93 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.70. The stock had a trading volume of 753,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,050. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $111.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.70. MKS Instruments has a 1 year low of $63.44 and a 1 year high of $147.40. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.63.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.51. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 0.25%. The firm had revenue of $887.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that MKS Instruments will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

MKS Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is currently -3.30%.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

Further Reading

