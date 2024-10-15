Monero Price Up 7.1% Over Last 7 Days (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 15th. During the last seven days, Monero has traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Monero has a total market cap of $2.89 billion and $63.85 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monero coin can now be bought for approximately $156.76 or 0.00238784 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65,649.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $368.28 or 0.00560980 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00009353 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67.06 or 0.00102146 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.24 or 0.00029307 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.24 or 0.00030826 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.40 or 0.00075255 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000267 BTC.

XMR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,446,744 coins. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

