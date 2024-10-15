Morgan Stanley Raises Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target to $421.00

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $390.00 to $421.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the network technology company’s stock.

PANW has been the subject of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $364.00 to $399.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $410.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $372.28.

NASDAQ:PANW opened at $373.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.07 billion, a PE ratio of 54.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $343.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $320.63. Palo Alto Networks has a twelve month low of $233.81 and a twelve month high of $380.84.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The network technology company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.10. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 26.83%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.41, for a total transaction of $64,682.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,014,746.62. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 200 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.41, for a total value of $64,682.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,014,746.62. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 66,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.98, for a total value of $22,865,104.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 639,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,505,142.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 269,866 shares of company stock valued at $88,620,447 over the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,519 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $1,868,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000. Clarity Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $303,000. Finally, GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,689,000. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

